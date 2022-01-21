Amit Shah to release J&K good governance index on Saturday

Jammu: The good governance index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir will be released on Saturday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, making J&K the first Union Territory to have an index of this kind in the country.

Official sources said Union Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh, will also address the event on Saturday. The event is being organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPA) in association with the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad.

The district good governance index for J&K has been prepared by DARPG.

Official sources said the index is part of the ‘Behtar Hukumat — Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution adopted in Srinagar on July 2, 2021 in the regional conference on replication of good governance practices.

The index represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level, providing an evidence-based assessment of the performance of each district.

At its inaugural function, 12 selected district development commissioners will showcase the achievements in various sectors in their respective districts.