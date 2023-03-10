Amit Shah to review CISF Raising Day Parade at NISA, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will review the 54th Raising Day Parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) being held in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12.

The Raising Day Parade, which is held annually to observe the founding of CISF in 1969, is being held at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad.

“This is for the first time in CISF’s history that the Raising Day Parade is being held out of New Delhi. This is a government directive that we should pan out as the CISF is a pan India force and people from all across the country should see the force from closer quarters,” said CISF Additional Director General (North) Piyush Anand said at a press conference on Friday.

He informed me that a decision was taken that the CISF should go outside NCR on rotations. “As the NISA is a centre of excellence for CISF, it has been decided that Raising Day Parade will be held here,” added Anand.

“A total of 23 medals including one Gallantry and 22 President’s Police Medals for meritorious service and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service will be presented during the parade, which will be followed by spectacular demonstrations by the CISF and Fire personnel,” he said.