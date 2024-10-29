Amitabh Bachchan calls Telugu cinema ‘Home’ at ANR awards

Hyderabad: In a beautiful tribute to his late father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), Nagarjuna Akkineni held the ANR National Awards in Hyderabad on October 28. The event was filled with stars from Indian cinema, with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan attending as the guest of honor and presenting the ANR National Award to Tollywood star Chiranjeevi.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bond with Telugu Cinema

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan shared how much he values the Telugu film industry and the friendship he’s built with stars like Chiranjeevi and director Nag Ashwin. He proudly said, “I am a member of the Telugu film industry,” which drew huge applause.

He even joked with Nag Ashwin, asking him not to forget him for future projects. Bachchan praised Kalki 2898 AD, his recent film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, celebrating its global success of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Nagarjuna’s Heartfelt Words

Nagarjuna, moved by the evening, recalled calling Bachchan after watching Kalki 2898 AD, telling him, “Amit Ji, my original mass hero is back!” This showed his admiration and appreciation for the legendary actor, who has been a huge influence on Indian cinema.

T 5177 – An evening filled with emotion and nostalgia .. as the family and the Industry pay homage to ANR Nageshwar Rao on his 100th birth Anniversary ..

My immense gratitude Nag for making me a part of the evening ..

AND CHIRANJEEVI garu .. my great honour to present you with… pic.twitter.com/P13aH62o8Y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 28, 2024

Receiving the award from Bachchan was special for Chiranjeevi. He reflected on his journey in Telugu cinema, saying, “Today, getting this award from the Great Amitabh Bachchan feels like winning both home and the world.” This moment was even more touching as Bachchan respectfully greeted Chiranjeevi’s mother, Anjana Devi, touching hearts across social media.