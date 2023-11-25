Amitabh Bachchan gifts his lavish Rs 50 crore home to…

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the richest stars of India and has amassed a huge wealth since he started acting in the movies. The actor’s other family members are too associated with B-town and earn a lot. Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan together also own several properties in Mumbai and live luxurious lives.

In the latest, Amitabh and Jaya have gifted their Juhu bungalow named Pratiksha to their daughter Shweta Nanada. Yes, you read that right! The lavish house, as per reports, is estimated to be worth INR 50 crore.

Amitabh’s family also owns Jalsa and Janak and these two homes are worth crores. Speaking about Jalsa, Big B’s house is a twin-storey property near the JW Marriott in Juhu. It is reportedly worth Rs 100-120 Crores. Jalsa is a luxurious mansion, boasting elegant features and opulent décor. It is all things royal!

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in 1973 and have two children – Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda while as Abhishek Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai.

