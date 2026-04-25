The day Amitabh Bachchan almost fainted meeting Michael Jackson

Hyderabad: The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is finally hitting theatres on April 24, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film features Michael’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, stepping into the shoes of the legendary pop star. The first teaser, released on November 6, 2025, has already garnered millions of views, creating a lot of excitement among fans worldwide.

Do you know Amitabh Bachchan once shared a fascinating story about his personal encounter with Michael Jackson? The Bollywood superstar revealed this during a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, and it’s a moment he says he will never forget.

The Knock That Surprised Big B

Amitabh recalled, “I was staying at a hotel in New York when one day, I heard a knock at my door. When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside. I almost fainted but managed to keep my composure. He asked if this was my room. When I confirmed it, he realized he had come to the wrong room. Later, he sent someone to connect with the person whose room he had accidentally entered. Eventually, we got the chance to sit and talk. Despite his enormous fame, he was incredibly humble.”

Watching Michael Jackson Live

Amitabh also shared another memorable experience from Michael’s live performance in the United States. “It was a struggle to reach the venue from New York, and when we arrived at the hotel, all 350 rooms were booked for Michael Jackson and his team. After multiple efforts, we got seats at the back of the stadium. His singing and dancing were phenomenal. The energy in the arena was electrifying with thunderous applause,” he said.

A Meeting of Two Legends

Amitabh Bachchan and Michael Jackson started their careers in 1969. Despite coming from very different worlds, a simple mix-up at a New York hotel allowed them to share a memorable encounter. Michael passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, but his music and legacy continue to inspire generations.