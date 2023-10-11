Amitabh Bachchan rings in 81st b’day at midnight with fans outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan (IANS)

Mumbai: Fans gathered in large numbers in front of his home Jalsa in Juhu here at midnight to ring in megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday on Wednesday.

Big B lovingly calls his fans his extended family, and came out and celebrated his birthday with them.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shows that Amitabh stepped outside barefoot and stood at the podium, which he religiously does to greet his fans on Sunday.

In the clip, he is seen with folded hands, thanking fans for their wishes. He then waved to his fans with a bright smile. The thespian was dressed in powder pink and mint-coloured printed jacket. He paired it with a pair of grey track pants. He also wore a colorful bandana cap and wore eyeglasses.

To celebrate the cine icon’s birthday, fans were seen wearing t-shirts with his photo, holding banners of iconic characters and dressed in costumes of the roles he has portrayed.

On the work front, Big B will be seen next in ‘Ganapath’, helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

He will also be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh will also feature in Rajanikanth-starrer ‘Thalaivar 170’.

