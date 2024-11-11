Amitabh Bachchan’s letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood’s beloved couple, have been in the spotlight due to the rumors about their relationship and marriage. Of late, social media has been buzzing with talk of their separation, with claims that Abhishek was allegedly involved with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, there’s no proof behind these claims, and the Bachchans have stayed silent, not responding to the rumors.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Letter to Nimrat Kaur

In the middle of this controversy, an old letter Amitabh Bachchan wrote to Nimrat Kaur in 2022 has resurfaced and gone viral. In it, Big B praised Nimrat’s performance in Dasvi, calling her work “exceptional” with “nuances, gestures, all!” He expressed his “deep admiration and congratulations” for her acting, showing his genuine appreciation for her talent.

Nimrat’s Emotional Response to Amitabh’s Praise

When Nimrat received Amitabh’s letter, she was overjoyed. She shared her feelings on Instagram, posting a photo of the letter with a heartfelt message. “When I came to Mumbai 18 years ago, I never imagined Amitabh Bachchan would one day recognize my work,” she wrote. She shared that his words would “inspire me forever” and called his blessings “a gift that will stay with me at every step.” Her response touched fans and showed her gratitude for the megastar’s appreciation.

Recently, during interaction with Zoom Nimrat also indirectly confirmed that she is ‘single’ putting an end the her linkup rumors with Jr Bachchan.

Dasvi, released on JioCinema and Netflix in 2022, featured Nimrat as Bimla Devi, the wife of Abhishek’s character, a jailed chief minister. The social comedy, also starring Yami Gautam, was produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Nimrat’s strong performance won praise.