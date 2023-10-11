Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth, monthly income, movie fee and more

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Indian cinema. His stardom and fan following are unparalleled, spanning across generations, languages, and even international borders.

From his debut in 1969’s ‘Saat Hindustani’, he has captivated audiences with his acting prowess, creating an illustrious filmography filled with iconic hits and memorable performances.

Big B is celebrating his 81st birthday today and on his special day let’s have a look at his net worth and other earnings.

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth 2023

Today, Amitabh Bachchan stands as one of the wealthiest actors in India, with a staggering net worth of Rs 3000 crore, reportedly. With numerous successful movies, brand endorsements, and business ventures, the veteran actor has built an empire of wealth and influence.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Income Source: Fee Per Movie, Brand Endorsement

His main income source is from his films. According to reports, Amitabh charges about Rs 6 crore per film. For Brahmastra, he reportedly charged about Rs 8-10 crore. The actor endorses several top brands and each one he takes home Rs 5-8 crore. It is said that Amitabh Bachchan also earns huge from other investments.

Big B’s Monthly Income

As per a latest report in Bollywood Life, Big B makes Rs 5 crore plus every month, and his yearly income is around 60 crore.

What’s On Work Front?

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in one of the most awaited films ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He also has Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.