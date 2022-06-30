Amitabh Bachchan’s shoot at Raidurg metro station irks Hyderabadis, know why

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted shooting at Raidurg Metro Station here in Hitec City on Monday evening. Pictures and videos of the actor along with the crew are surfacing on internet. For the unversed, Big B is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s directorial ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad for quite some time now.

While many fans were elated and surprised to see Senior Bachchan in their city, the shoot in the midst of regular operations of the metro train services did not go well with a section of social media users. Well, they are irked because they think movie shoots in public places at peak hours causes discomfort and hindrance to the movement of commuters.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting at the metro station on June 28 at around 6pm in the evening. A metro user shared a picture of Big B on Reddit with a caption, “I think he came for shooting. A blue line train did not allow anyone to board. I was at Ameerpet at 6pm and was wondering why metro was running a dummy train at peak hour. Did not spot Amitabh but saw lot of camerapersons and officials with I’d cards in the train.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, a regular metro user from the city said, “Metro is perhaps the fastest mode of communication and for it be stalled for a cinema shoot is a major inconvenience as it means spending more money and time on travelling.”

“The authorities have to make sure that scores of ordinary citizens dont get affected for the sake of the influential few,” said another commuter.

Check out what the other social media users said.

Science fiction film Project K is directed and written by Nag Ashwin. It is being shot in both Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. It stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.