Amity University law student slapped 26 times, FIR lodged against four

A student was reportedly slapped 26 times by a male and a female student in the backside of a car in Noida’s Amity University.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The female student slapped the victim, whose face is not revealed in the footage. “Kya bola tha character? (What did you say about character?),” she says before slapping him more than once.

The female student slapped the victim, whose face is not revealed in the footage. "Kya bola tha character? (What did you say about character?)," she… pic.twitter.com/Ad9430sd9T — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2025

As the victim raises his hands to shield himself, another male student, sitting next to him, orders him to lower them and smacks him hard on his face. “Janvi ke baare mein bolega? Somiya ke baare mein bolega? (You will speak about Janvi? You will speak about Somiya?),” he asks the victim.

The male student delivered a series of slaps until others in the car intervened and asked him to stop.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, the UP police registered an FIR against Jhanvi Mishra, Ayush Yadav, Milan Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla. The incident allegedly took place on August 26.

The victim’s father alleges his son was slapped 50-60 times. He also said that the accused students spoke inappropriately against his family and threatened him.