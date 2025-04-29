Amruta Khanvilkar: My trip to Japan was a soul-stirring experience

Mumbai: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar described her trip to Japan as “a soul-stirring experience” and said that every meal she ate “was a memory.”

Her adventure began in the bustling streets of Tokyo, where she immersed herself in the local cuisine, trying various traditional Japanese dishes.

“My trip to Japan was a soul-stirring experience—rich in culture, taste, and emotion. From the discipline and cleanliness in every corner to the deep-rooted traditions, Japan truly felt like another world,” Amruta told IANS.

The top Marathi film star added: “Every meal was a memory—fluffy pancakes, earthy matcha, art-like desserts that never left you feeling heavy. Dressing in a kimono by the gentle hands of an elderly lady, sipping tea in Kyoto, exploring centuries-old temples—it all felt like stepping into a dream.”

Amruta shared that visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Sites was a deeply moving experience, with each place leaving a lasting impression on her heart. She highlights the beauty and serenity of landmarks like Kinkaku-ji and the floating Torii gate of Itsukushima.

“The UNESCO World Heritage Sites were each a story of their own—majestic, peaceful, and profoundly grounding. Whether it was the golden glow of Kinkaku-ji or the floating Torii gate of Itsukushima, every place left a mark on my heart,” said the actress.

Amruta, who made her Marathi film debut with Golmaal in 2006, followed by her Hindi debut with Mumbai Salsa in 2007, describes Japan as unforgettable because of the people’s kindness, honesty, and respect.

She said: “And then, the people—polite, kind, deeply respectful. You could leave your wallet behind, and someone would run after you to return it. The safety, the trust, the grace—that’s what made Japan unforgettable. It’s not just a country I visited. It’s a feeling I’d return to again and again.”

Talking about Amruta’s journey, the actress tasted success with the 2007 romantic-comedy Saade Maade Teen, supernatural horror Phoonk and the suspense thriller Gaiir. She gained popularity in 2010 with her Lavani dance performance “Wajale Ki Bara” from the Marathi film Natarang.

She made her mark with roles with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi in 2018, Malang and made her OTT debut with the web series Damaged.

In addition to her work in films, Amruta has also been in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 7, where she won, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, as well as anchoring Dance Maharashtra Dance – Season 1, Dance India Dance 6, and Famously Filmfare Marathi