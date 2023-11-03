AMU Alumni Fatma Faheem receives accolades in the US for research in museology

Aligarh: Dr. Fatma Faheem, an alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, received recognition for her research at the 7th Safety and Cultural Heritage Summit-2023, hosted by the Smithsonian Institution. The event was held recently at the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) in Washington, D.C., and she presented her paper virtually.

Dr. Fatma, a Ph.D. graduate from the Department of Museology at AMU, presented her research paper titled “Safeguarding India’s Heritage: Integrating Nano-Biopesticides and Traditional Methods for Sustainable Pest Control in Cultural Heritage Institutions.” Her research emphasized the crucial integration of nanotechnology and traditional methods for sustainable pest control in cultural heritage institutions, aligning perfectly with the summit’s theme of ‘Conservation-Collection Care’ and ‘Health-Safety Professions.’

Her insights transcended geographical boundaries and contributed significantly to the global discourse on cultural heritage preservation. She received prestigious ‘Smithsonian External Learning badge of 2023 Safety and Cultural Heritage Summit’