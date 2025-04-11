AMU faculty to receive ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad Yuva Puraskar Samman – 2025’

Aligarh: Renowned Urdu poet and AMU staff Dr. Moid Rasheedi has been selected for the prestigious Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad Yuva Puraskar Samman – 2025, a national award conferred annually on four promising young writers across different Indian languages. Dr. Rashidi has been chosen for his contribution to Urdu literature.

According to a press release from the University, the award comprises a citation, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹51,000. It will be presented at a ceremonial event in Kolkata on May 1, in the presence of distinguished figures from the literary and cultural spheres. Established in 1975, the Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad is dedicated to literary creativity and promoting linguistic diversity in Indian literature.

Dr. Rashidi has emerged as an effective voice in Urdu, offering fresh insights through his poetic expression. This recognition follows his earlier accolade from the Sahitya Akademi, Delhi, in 2013 for young writers. He has authored seven books to date, with notable poetry collections including Aakhiri Kinare Par (Urdu) and Ishq (Hindi), both published by the Rekhta Foundation. This award recognizes his growing influence in Indian literary circles.