Clad in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniforms, the students are heard chanting the slogan after the hoisting of the tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 27th January 2023 12:23 pm IST
AMU orders probe into religious slogans on Republic Day
Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: A video from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) that went viral on social media, shows several students purportedly chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ (God is great) during the Republic Day celebrations.

Clad in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniforms, the students are heard chanting the slogan after the hoisting of the tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter.

“Further action will be taken after the investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident,” Wasim Ali said.

Aligarh S.P. Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognizance of the incident.

“A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognizance of the matter,” he said.

