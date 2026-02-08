Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: Netflix release date and streaming info

Hyderabad: Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy-drama film starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Directed by Maari, the movie was released in theaters on January 14, 2026, during the Sankranti festival. The film quickly became popular for its humor, engaging storyline, and the impressive performance of Naveen Polishetty. It mixes comedy, love, and ambition in a light-hearted yet thoughtful narrative.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release

After a successful run in cinemas, Anaganaga Oka Raju will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2026. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a larger audience across India. Fans who missed the movie in theaters can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Box Office Success

At the box office, Anaganaga Oka Raju performed well, grossing Rs. 82.65 crore globally in its first 22 days. The film was well-received and even crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide. Despite facing competition from other major films, it succeeded due to its relatable story and Naveen Polishetty’s comic timing.

Plot

The movie follows Raju, a small-town man who dreams of living a wealthy life. He falls in love with Charulatha, the daughter of a wealthy landlord, and plans to marry her for her money. However, after the wedding, Raju discovers that her family’s wealth is a façade, and instead of gaining riches, he faces a huge financial burden. The movie blends comedy with themes of ambition, greed, and self-realization.

Production Details

Directed by Maari, the film was produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments. The music was composed by Mickey J Meyer. Other actors in the film include Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, and Goparaju Ramana. The film received positive reviews for its humor and storytelling.