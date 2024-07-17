Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant receive grand welcome in Jamnagar

Jamnagar: After tying the knot in Mumbai last weekend, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were warmly welcomed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. The couple was greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals as they arrived in the town.

Several videos surfaced online showing the people of Jamnagar greeting Anant and Radhika with warm hospitality. One of the videos that touched everyone’s hearts shows women, decked out in traditional sarees, welcoming Radhika by performing aarti and showering her with rose petals.

Both Radhika and Anant looked equally happy, and interestingly, the husband-and-wife duo were twinning in pink attire. Radhika kept her look simple in a pink suit, while Anant wore a pink kurta with an ethnic jacket.

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani’s business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar.

“This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we’ve had together as a family,” she had earlier mentioned.

Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians.

After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.