Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding: Full guest list

Mumbai: The Ambanis are back with another lavish pre-wedding celebration, promising even more grandeur than before! The second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.

An invitation card of the upcoming luxurious bash, boldly stating “La Vite E Un Viaggio” (“Life is a journey”), invites guests to an event described as “the adventure of a lifetime.”

As per the viral invite, the festivities will begin on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 and will conclude on June 1. Guests will be welcomed with lunch in Palermo, a city in Sicily. This four-day event will be hosted aboard a luxury cruise liner, treating around 800 guests to an opulent adventure.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Guest

The guest list includes Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Atlee, who were also part of the Jamnagar bash. They have been spotted leaving for the pre-wedding bash.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and their families, along with several cricketers and prominent personalities from around the world, are expected to join the celebrations, just like the first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

We can’t wait to see the photos from this spectacular event!