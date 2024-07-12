Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding LIVE updates: Pics, videos

Mumbai: Few more minutes and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be official husband wife. The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, are set to tie the knot today at Jio Centre in Mumbai’s BKC. It is going to be attended by biggest names in Bollywood, Hollywood, politicians from across the world, tech CEOs and more.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

6.18 pm — Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan arrive in style, dad Shah Rukh Khan to skip posing for media?

6:04 pm — The ever-stylish Orry has just arrived, making a dazzling entrance with his vibrant and eye-catching outfit.

6:02 pm — The stunning Kriti Sanon has just arrived, radiating elegance and charm as she graces the event solo.

6:01 pm — The dynamic and ever-charming Varun Dhawan has just arrived solo.

5:59 pm — The iconic Rajinikanth, accompanied by his lovely family, has made a grand entrance at the event.

5:57 pm — The legendary MS Dhoni, accompanied by his lovely wife Sakshi and adorable daughter Ziva, has just graced the event with their presence.

5:56 pm — Celebrated director Atlee, known for his blockbuster hits, arrives hand-in-hand with his beautiful wife.

5:54 pm — The ever-dashing Hardik Pandya has just arrived, turning heads with his impeccable fashion sense.

5:53 pm — The legendary A.R. Rahman graces the event with his elegant wife by his side. Rahman wore a royal blue sherwani that perfectly complements his wife’s exquisite traditional attire.

5.36 pm — Sanjay Dutt makes solo appearance in black sherwani. His wife, Maanayata Dutt and kids were absent.

5.34 pm — Adorable Bollywood couple Genelia D’souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh arrive in ivory and golden outfits.

5.01 pm — Anant Ambani’s first look as groom, poses with parents Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani

4.59 pm — Pataudi siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive, radiate Nawabi vibes

4.54 pm — Dulhe Raja Anant Ambani’s baraat leaves Antilia

4.51 pm — John Cena turns head in Indian ethnic look

4.50 pm — Ambanis arrive at wedding venue

4.40 pm — Bollywood Celebrities Ananya Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Rajkummar Rao and others arrive.

