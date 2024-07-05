Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Pop sensation Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai: After Rihanna and Katy Perry’s performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, now it’s Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber who seems to be on the list to enthral guests at the much-awaited wedding.

The Canadian pop star landed with his entourage at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday.

Clad in a pink sweatshirt, blue loose pants and a red bucket hat, Bieber was seen exiting the airport and leaving in a car.

Beiber, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Baby’, ‘Sorry’, and ‘Never Say Never’, among others, reportedly will be performing at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

Sangeet celebrations of Anant and Radhika are scheduled to be held on Friday, July 5.

The couple are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

Beiber’s first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022 but the tour was cancelled due to the singer’s bad health.

As part of the wedding celebrations Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in ‘Indian chic.’ Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood graced the occasion.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.