Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Price of invitation card

Mumbai: The excitement for Anant Ambani’s wedding, the son of India’s richest family, is reaching new heights. The pre-wedding celebrations and the luxurious preparations for the big day have everyone talking. From the extravagant invitations to the grand venue, everything about this wedding is opulent.

Luxurious Invitation Cards

One of the most talked-about parts of the wedding has been the extravagant invitation cards and a video of the same recently took the internet by storm. The cost of each invitation is estimated to be around Rs. 6 to 7 lakhs. These aren’t just regular cards; they are pieces of art.

#WATCH | Video of wedding invitation card of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as shared by one of the card recepients pic.twitter.com/zTas6pjsUM — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Sent out last month, each ornate red box includes a model silver temple, gifts, and a handcrafted pashmina shawl. The detailed craftsmanship and luxurious contents of these invitations set the tone for an extraordinary wedding.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Details

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding ceremony will follow traditional Hindu rituals and will take place at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. This large cultural and business hub, built by the Ambani family, can hold 16,000 people. The following day, a special ‘divine blessings ceremony’ called ‘The Shubh Aashirwad’ will be held at the same venue. On Sunday, the venue will host a glamorous reception.

About 100 chefs will prepare a variety of Indian and European delicacies for the guests, ensuring a delightful culinary experience that matches the grandeur of the wedding.

Guests have been given specific dress codes to match the wedding’s themes. For Friday’s wedding ceremony, the dress code is ‘traditional Indian attire,’ ‘Indian formal’ for Saturday, and ‘Indian chic’ for Sunday’s reception. This attention to detail ensures a visually stunning and culturally rich celebration.

Many wedding outfits, costing over Rs. 9,00,000 each, have been custom-designed by Manish Malhotra, a top Indian designer. These outfits are for the bride, groom, and their families. Malhotra, who is also the wedding’s creative director, has worked closely with Nita Ambani, a leading philanthropist, to design the look and feel of the event.