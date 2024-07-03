Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding menu to include specialities from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar

Mumbai: The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

A highlight of the Ambani family’s wedding plans includes a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi.

As part of the pre-wedding festivities, Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where she personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment.

Keshari’s team has been commissioned to set up a chaat stall at the wedding, featuring tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

“Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her,” Keshari told ANI.

Since Nita Ambani’s visit, Kashi Chaat Bhandaar has seen a significant increase in customers, both local and international. Tourists from across the globe have flocked to the shop to experience the chaat that impressed Nita Ambani.

Anika, a South African resident, told ANI, “I heard that Nita Ambani came here and ate Kashi chaat. My husband and I came to this shop to taste it. It’s very good chaat, and all the guests at Anant Ambani’s wedding will enjoy it.”

Sakshi, from Surat, Gujarat told ANI, “I came here after hearing about Nita Ambani’s visit. I saw it on TV and Instagram reels. We tasted all types of chaat here. It was a great experience, especially knowing this is the same shop Nita Ambani visited.”

The chaat shop has become a sensation on social media, leading to long queues of tourists eager to taste its offerings.

The grand wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in ‘Indian chic.’ Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.