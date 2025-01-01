Anant Ambani wears world’s rare watch, price will shock you

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, continues to make headlines with his opulent lifestyle. From his grand wedding celebrations to his extravagant event appearances, Anant ruled 2024 like a pro, and his larger-than-life persona continues to shine.

Known for his extravagant tastes, Anant is a horology enthusiast with a watch collection worth over Rs 200 crore.

His latest outing with wife Radhika Merchant has once again set the internet buzzing, thanks to his wristwear — a Richard Mille RM 52-04 “Skull” Blue Sapphire, one of the rarest timepieces in the world.

The Richard Mille RM 52-04 “Skull” Blue Sapphire is a masterpiece in the world of luxury watches. According to The Indian Horology, this extraordinary watch is reserved for the most exclusive Richard Mille clients, with only three pieces ever produced.

Its jaw-dropping price tag of approximately Rs 22 crore makes it a coveted item among collectors.

Known for sporting watches from elite brands like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille, Anant’s collection is truly envy-worthy.