Anant Ambani’s luxury watch collection adds Rs 21 cr Richard Mille

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a wedding that captivated the world. Known for their grandeur and luxury, the Ambani family outdid themselves with a celebration that has been hailed as one of the most expensive weddings ever.

The lavish affair reportedly cost a staggering 5000 crores, making headlines for its sheer extravagance. The Ambani family, renowned for their luxurious lifestyle, showcased their wealth through every detail of the event, from the breathtaking decor to the exclusive guest list. The wedding was a spectacle of grandeur, with the who’s who of the world in attendance, adorned in the finest attire and jewels.

Anant Ambani’s Love for Luxury Watches

Anant Ambani has a well-documented passion for luxury watches, boasting one of the most enviable collections in the world. His collection includes some of the rarest and most premium timepieces, and his latest addition has left enthusiasts in awe.

During the wedding celebrations, Anant was spotted wearing the exquisite Red Carbon TPT Richard Mille RM 57-03 Dragon Tourbillon, a limited edition piece with only five in existence. This remarkable watch, worth approximately Rs 21 crores, shows his taste for the extraordinary.

Gifting Luxury to Close Friends

Adding to the wedding’s grandeur, Anant gifted premium watches to his closest friends. Each of these timepieces, valued at around Rs 2 crores, highlighted the Ambani family’s tradition of sharing their wealth and celebrating special moments with unmatched generosity. These gifts were not just tokens of appreciation but also a testament to Anant’s deep connections and the importance he places on friendships.