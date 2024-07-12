Anant Ambani’s wedding: Who all are attending from Hyderabad?

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot today at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will begin at 3 PM, despite the rainy weather. Many celebrities and important personalities from around the world are coming to Mumbai for the event.

Among the famous faces attending are Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham. Several former heads of state will also be present. The entire Bollywood industry is expected to attend, with many actors and actresses returning to Mumbai just for the wedding.

T-town To Attend Ambani Wedding

From Hyderabad, big stars from the Telugu film industry are also making their way to the celebration. Ram Charan and Upasana were seen at Begumpet airport yesterday in a new Rolls Royce Spectre.

Today, Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara were also spotted at the airport heading to Mumbai.

Other stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha, Nayanthara, and various Tollywood producers and directors are expected to attend. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza are also likely to be present.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant started their grand wedding celebrations in March in Jamnagar, where they hosted 1200 guests for three days. Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arijit Singh performed at the event. In June, they had a second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise in Europe with around 800 guests, including many Bollywood celebrities. Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys performed during the four-day event.

Recently, Anant and Radhika had a star-studded Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, with photos and videos widely shared on the internet.