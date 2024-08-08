Anant & Radhika’s holiday home: Unbelievable per day price!

Mumbai: Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony on July 12, 2024. Dubbed the ‘wedding of the century’, the nuptials captured everyone’s attention across the globe with their sheer magnificence and extravagance.

Just days after the lavish wedding celebrations, the newlyweds were spotted in Paris, attending events at the ongoing Olympic Games, leading many to believe the City of Love was their honeymoon destination.

However, latest reports revealed that Anant and Radhika are enjoying their honeymoon in North America, in the beautiful Costa Rica.

The couple is currently vacationing at Casa Las Olas, an opulent resort in the picturesque Guanacaste region. Known for its luxurious amenities and stunning scenery, the resort charges an astonishing USD 30,000 per night, equivalent to over Rs. 25 lakh.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, saw an array of distinguished guests, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, WWE legend John Cena, and American socialite Kim Kardashian. According to media reports, Mukesh Ambani spent a staggering Rs. 5,000 crore on the wedding, making it one of the most expensive and talked-about events in recent history.