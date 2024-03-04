Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding: SRK-Gauri Khan groove to ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’

Jamnagar: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan captivated the guests with their romantic dance performance on Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

On Sunday, renowned singer Udit Narayan took centre stage to perform some of his biggest hits, one of which was the track ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ from the film ‘Veer Zaara’.

SRK and Gauri stepped forward to dance together in front of the guests. Several clips of their romantic dance have surfaced on social media.

In the video, SRK looked handsome as ever in a white sherwani while Gauri looked stunning in a blue outfit.

A day earlier, SRK joined Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and the trio set the stage on fire with their energetic dance performances.

The trio aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

The three-day-long festivities began on Friday.