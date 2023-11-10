Ananya Panday confirms her wedding!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has set tongues wagging with her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, where she spilled the beans about her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Although the couple has not officially announced their relationship, leaked pictures and videos from their romantic outings have fueled speculation.

During the latest episode, when host Karan Johar directly asked Ananya about her relationship status, she playfully replied, “Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai,” referring to Aditya Roy Kapur’s movie ‘Aashiqui.’ This candid remark added more fuel to the ongoing rumours about their romance.

In a playful exchange about potential marriage, Karan Johar teased Ananya about her surname after tying the knot with Aditya. He humorously suggested it would be “CRAP,” combining their initials. Ananya, quick to respond, corrected him, saying it would be ‘PARK’ (Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur). Sara Ali Khan, Ananya’s BFF present on the show, joined in, stating that Ananya had already planned out her name and surname combination.

Fans are now buzzing with speculation, wondering if Ananya’s comments are a subtle confirmation of an impending wedding. The question on everyone’s mind: Are wedding bells in the cards for Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur? Only time will tell as fans eagerly await further updates from the rumored couple.