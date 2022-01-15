Ananya Panday finally confesses her love on Instagram!

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s newbie Ananya Panday is just three movies old in the industry, but has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself B-town. The young star made her debut with 2019’s Student Of The Year 2 and went on feature in couple of movies — Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. The actress, who is waiting for her Tollywood debut release, is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following there.

Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram and confessed her love. Wait! Are you thinking about her rumoured relationship with Ishaan Khatter? If yes, then you are wrong. The actress has confessed her love for someone special with whom she shares an amazing pairing. It’s none other than her furry friend Astro.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a pic of Astro with an I LOVE You sticker on her Insta stories. The star kid is obsessed with her doggo and Instagram proves the fact.

Earlier in a post, she had talked about her amazing pairing with Astro for an ad campaign. ” Like me 👧🏻 & Astro 🐶, some pairings are simply #AwesomeTogether 💕,” read a part of the post.

Meanwhile, speaking about Ananya Panday’s personal life, the actress has been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Ishaan Khatter. They have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, but they tend to keep it a low-profile. Recently, a source close to the couple informed India Today, “Ananya and Ishaan are very much in love. They plan to keep their dating scenario as low-key as possible. Ishaan, like his elder brother Shahid Kapoor, has always been very private when it comes to his personal space. But both Ananya and Ishaan have realised that they are inseparable.”

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday (Instagram)

In terms of work, Ananya will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Gehraayiyan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Shakun Batra. Gehraiyaan and has been slated to release on February 11.