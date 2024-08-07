Ananya Panday finds love again, he is related to Ambanis: Report

Mumbai: After her split from Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday seems to have found new love. The actress recently attended the Ambani wedding with Walker Blanco, a former model based in Jamnagar.

According to Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her partner at the event, where the pair was seen dancing intimately during a romantic song.

Sources revealed to India Today that Ananya and Walker first met on a cruise during Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding party, and their connection has since blossomed into a budding romance. Walker, who works at the Ambanis’ Vantara Animal Park, is currently getting to know Ananya better, and the two have developed a strong bond.

“Ananya met Walker on the cruise and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship. Walker is based out of Jamnagar and works for the Ambanis at the Vantara Animal Park,” the source informed the news portal.

However, there is no official announcement or confirmation from Ananya Panday yet.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was recently featured in Netflix’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Her upcoming project includes the series ‘Call Me Bae’.