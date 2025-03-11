Ananya Panday shares moments from her ‘last day in paradise’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s vacation in Seychelles has finally come to an end, as she shared pictures from her ‘last day in paradise.’

Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of images from her relaxing and luxurious getaway. In the first image, she flaunted her tan lines while posing in a bandana top paired with bikini bottoms. She then shared a stunning poolside shot captured during the golden hour. Another image showcased a close-up of her thigh-high slit skirt paired with a Chanel belt. She also posted a mirror selfie from the bathroom. The final picture featured her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.

For the caption, she wrote: “Last day in paradise.”

Click here to check out the photos.

Ananya’s mother Bhavana took to the comment section and wrote: “Will miss this perfect vacation.. Love you.)”

Ananya and her family were in Seychelles to celebrate her sister Rysa’s 21st birthday. The actress penned a sweet birthday note on March 10 and said that she will wake up early in the morning for a yoga class on a holiday just for her sibling.

“Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for,” Ananya wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project.

Next, the actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including “Tu Mera Main Tera” and “Chand Mera Dil”.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series “Call Me Bae.”