Ananya Panday strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, gave fans a sneak peek into her everyday moments, further also sharing an adorable selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam.

The young boy was seen striking a playful pose alongside Ananya. In the selfie, Ananya is seen pouting slightly while posing next to AbRam.

Sharing the carousel on her social media account, Ananya captioned it as, “Livin the sweet life (by the end of it it does become a riot and honey and lemon fan page huh)”

In one picture, the actress is seen sitting on the floor, rummaging through a luxury black handbag while her adorable pet dog watches on.

In another picture, she is seen waist-deep in the sea during sunset.

Ananya also is seen sharing a quirky frame where she stands wearing glasses and a sweater, holding her pet dog’s paw with love.

The actress also shared a picture of a delicious looking Food plate, filled with sliced mango and sticky rice.

In the next picture, Ananya looks over her shoulder while carrying a statement black handbag.

More pictures in the carousel also includes playful selfies with her pet puppy, cuddly moments lounging on a couch with her dogs, along with an early morning tea session with her fur babies.

On the professional front, Ananya Bollywood debut with the movie Student of the year in 2019. The actress then went on to feature in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, CTRL and others.

Recently, Ananya was in Thailand to wrap up the second season of her upcoming series Call Me Bae.