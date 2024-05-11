And the LAST contestant to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 list is…

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is around the corner and fans are eagerly waiting for the official lineup of contestants for Rohit Shetty’s adventurous reality show. Several interesting names from the industry are doing rounds on internet.

And now, we have the name of the last celebrity to join the roster. He is none other than television actor Shalin Bhanot, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin Bhanot In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to a latest reports in TOI, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 were keen to have Shalin on board for the thrilling journey. In fact, they approached him last year during his participation in Bigg Boss 16, offering him a spot on the show during its finale week. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty himself visited the Bigg Boss 16 house to audition contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and picked Shalin.

However, Shalin declined the offer at the time.

With Shalin Bhanot now confirmed as the last contestant for the upcoming season, the hunt for participants has come to an end. While the rest of the confirmed contestants prepare to fly to Romania soon, Shalin will join them later as his paperwork requires additional time.

Shalin’s inclusion in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has sparked curiosity among fans, and his presence promises to add an extra dose of excitement to the already highly-anticipated season.

Are you all excited for KKK 14? Comment below.

