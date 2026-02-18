Andaman: 4 arrested for extorting money from man after honey trapping man

Sri Vijaya Puram: Three women and a man were arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly blackmailing a person to extort money with his partly undressed photos and videos after honey trapping him, police said on Wednesday, February 18.

The person came into contact with one of the women on a dating app and was allegedly lured to a house near Dhanikhari Junction in Sri Vijaya Puram for a meeting over coffee, according to the complaint lodged with the CID’s Crime and Economic Offences Wing.

The man alleged in the complaint that he was offered a soft drink laced with sedatives, which rendered him unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he found himself partially undressed with two women and a man allegedly clicking his videos and photographs.

“The accused allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false case and create a public scene. He was also warned that the videos and photographs would be shared with his family members. He was wrongfully confined and coerced into transferring Rs 50,000 through UPI,” a senior officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the racket was allegedly operating on the island for the past few years and several people may have been targeted in a similar fashion, he said.

The accused persons were subsequently arrested on Tuesday by the CID, and a court remanded them to judicial custody, he added.

“Anyone who may have been targeted in a similar way should immediately contact the Crime and Economic Offences Wing for legal assistance,” the officer said.