Andhra: 15 students injured after school bus overturns in Palnadu

At least 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in the Pamidimarru village of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI , locals rushed to the accident site to rescue the students and accused the driver of negligence which led to the mishap.

#WATCH | 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district in Andhra Pradesh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XcdGM1JTvh — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their parents alleged that school buses board the students beyond their capacity, as per the ANI report.

The District Education Officer Samuel also visited the hospital to check and inquire about the condition of the injured students.

“We will investigate the allegation of parents that the buses have boarded students beyond the limit. DEO said that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. If necessary, we will take action against the school management and the driver,” stated DEO Samuel told ANI.