Andhra bride in flood-hit village takes boat to reach for wedding

Amaravati: Undaunted by the havoc caused by heavy rain and the floods in Godavari River, a bride in Andhra Pradesh set off in a boat to the groom’s place along with relatives for the wedding.

Accompanied by her family members, Nalli Prashanti took a boat ride to reach the groom’s place in Pedapatnam Lanka village in Mamidikuduru mandal (block) of Ambedkar Konaseema district, one of the six districts affected by the floods.

Clad in silk saree with bridal makeup and fine jewellery, the bride is seen seated in a boat which sailed through coconut groves to reach Appanapalli causeway. From there the bride and her family members reached Keshanapalli village of Malikipuram mandal in a car.

Prashanti and Ganta Ashok Kumar entered the wedlock at a ceremony, which was held despite the heavy rain and floods casting the shadow.

Pedapatnam is one of the Lanka or islet villages along Godavari which get flooded every year after the rise in the water level in the river.

The couple had chosen July for the marriage as the region normally witnesses heavy rain during August. However, heavy rain lashed the region early resulting in massive inflows into Godavari, flooding several villages along the course of the river.

However, Prashanti and Ashok did not allow the flood situation to spoil the party and despite facing the odds, entered into the wedlock on the scheduled date.

Videos of Prashanti sailing in the boat with the family members went viral on social media. While, these days marriages across the country are witnessing unusual scenes of brides arriving on horse or by driving tractor, the situation in the Andhra village forced Prashanti to take a boat.