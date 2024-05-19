Andhra: Butcher stabs pregnant stray dog to death in Guntur

According to witnesses, the accused, who works at a meat shop in the area, repeatedly stabbed the pregnant dog with a knife and killed it.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th May 2024 8:23 am IST
Representative Image

Guntur: A butcher in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district allegedly killed a pregnant street dog by stabbing it with a knife multiple times, police said on Saturday.

According to Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar, the incident pertains to Friday (May 17).

“A butcher killed a pregnant stray dog with a knife around midnight on Friday. The incident was reported to the Nallapadu police,” police said.

Nallapadu police have registered a case of animal cruelty based on a complaint lodged by locals and initiated a probe into the alleged incident.

Further details are awaited.

