Andhra Pradesh govt announces 6 game changer policies to create 20 lakh jobs

Updated: 16th October 2024 6:45 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, October 16, said that the government has brought six game-changer policies for the state which deal with industries, MSMEs, food processing and other sectors.

The chief minister announced the six policies as AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0, AP MSME & Entrepreneurship Development Policy 4.0, AP Food Processing Policy 4.0, AP Electronic Policy 4.0, AP Industrial Park Policy 4.0 and AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 4.0.

“At a time we brought six policies. We exercised a lot on these six policies (and) we said only one thing in the polls (that creating) 20 lakh jobs is the goal of this government and we will work (towards it),” said Naidu, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, following a Cabinet meeting.

The CM observed that there is a need to bring some more new policies for sectors such as tourism, IT, virtual working and others and promised to bring them soon.

