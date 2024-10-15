Hyderabad: Looking for walk-in interviews for jobs in Dubai? Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), under the Department of Labor, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is offering a great chance for individuals seeking employment in the UAE.

TOMCOM has announced walk-in interviews for Bike Rider (Delivery Boy) jobs in Dubai, scheduled for Thursday, October 17, at Swetha Hotel, opposite the Municipal Office, Karimnagar. The interviews will begin at 9 am.

High demand for bike riders

Dubai is witnessing a growing demand for bike riders, especially for delivery services. These jobs come with an attractive salary package.

TOMCOM ensures that all candidates selected through this process will be guided through safe and legal channels for migration, ensuring a hassle-free recruitment process.

Eligibility criteria for the interviews for jobs in Dubai

Candidates who wish to apply for these bike rider jobs must meet the following requirements:

Education: Must have passed at least SSC (Secondary School Certificate).

Driving License: Must possess a valid Indian two-wheeler driving license that is at least three years old.

Passport: Candidates must hold a valid passport.

Age Limit: The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, and the maximum is 40 years.

Experience: Preference will be given to individuals already working with food delivery platforms.

Application process

To secure your spot at the walk-in interviews for jobs in Dubai, ensure that you meet the above criteria and bring all necessary documents, including your passport and driving license.

For more details, interested candidates can reach out to TOMCOM at 94400-51285 or 94400-48500.