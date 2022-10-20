Job seekers invited for walk-in interviews in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Taxi Corporation has invited job seekers to attend walk-in interviews for drivers and bikers in the city. Women are also encouraged to attend the interview.

Those who are interested in attending the interview must be in the age group of 23-50 years and hold a driving license from the UAE, GCC, or from their home country.

Job seekers who don’t have a driving license can also attend the walk-in interview as the company is going to provide training.

Those who want to attend the interview must carry copies of their residence or visit visas, driving licenses, passports, and CVs.

Selected candidates will be offered Dh 2000, health insurance, and accommodation.

Interested job seekers can attend the walk-in interview from 7:30 am to 12 noon on Friday, October 21 at Privilege Labor Recruitment Office M11, Abu Hail Centre.