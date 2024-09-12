Andhra CM appeals to Central team to ensure aid rebuilds flood victims lives

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed to the visiting Central team which came to assess the flood damage in the state to ensure that the aid from the union government will rebuild the lives of the victims.

The chief minister noted that the recent torrential downpours and deluge wreaked unimaginable havoc in people’s lives.

“Ensure that the Central government’s aid will be such that it will rebuild the lives of the flood victims,” said Naidu in an official release.

Calling on the union government to be liberal, the CM appealed to the Central team, which called on him at the Secretariat not to view the present disaster like earlier calamities, adding that thousands of farmers were devastated.

Besides the loss of life and property, he highlighted that people underwent extreme difficulties such as lacking drinking water also.

Unless a decent compensation package is extended, the victims cannot recover, the CM said.

Further, he observed that road and irrigation infrastructure also suffered immense damage.