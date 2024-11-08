Andhra CM commends Eluru police over recovery of stolen 2-wheelers

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday commended Eluru district police headed by superintendent of police K Pratap Siva Kishore for recovering 251 stolen two-wheelers in the past three months.

Denoting the importance of two-wheelers for their owners, Naidu called them a source of livelihood and transportation, highlighting the case of a woman who was overjoyed to recover her stolen vehicle which she used to take her ailing daughter to hospital.

“Seeing how important that bike was to that mother, is deeply moving. Nili Aliveni was devastated when the scooter she used to take her Thalassemia-affected daughter to the hospital was stolen. Her emotions, when the bike (scooter) was recovered by the police, show how much it means to her,” said Naidu in a post on X.

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 8, 2024

Andhra Pradesh police shared a video of Aliveni shedding tears of joy while receiving her two-wheeler while the CM observed that when a bike is stolen, families are adversely impacted.

“However, I am glad to note, that in the last quarter alone, police (Eluru police) recovered 251 stolen bikes and arrested 25 suspects. They (police) are now using the latest technology to crack down on these cases. ¦I commend Eluru Police for their prompt action and service to people,” Naidu added.