Andhra CM hails Narendra Modi as India’s longest-serving PM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, June 10, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has been marked by efforts to transform India at every level, from improving citizens’ lives to strengthening the country’s global standing.

Congratulating Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, the CM described the milestone as a period of change that has touched every corner of the country and reshaped the nation’s trajectory.

“Today, as he becomes India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, we celebrate not merely a record, but a period of change that has touched every corner of the country,” said Naidu in a post on X.

#LongestServingElectedPMModi

Some leaders govern a nation. A few reshape its trajectory. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s 4,399 consecutive days in office have been defined by a singular effort to transform India at every level, from the everyday lives of its… pic.twitter.com/RtTsgg499Q — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 10, 2026

The Chief Minister noted that the PM’s leadership focused on ensuring the benefits of progress reached every citizen, citing achievements ranging from household welfare initiatives to advances in science, technology and national security.

According to Naidu, the period witnessed efforts to improve access to basic amenities while also enhancing India’s capabilities in areas such as space exploration, agriculture and defence.

A defining feature of PM Modi’s governance has been the balance between welfare and development, combining support for vulnerable sections with reforms aimed at expanding opportunities, accelerating growth and strengthening the country’s economic foundations.

Naidu said the approach demonstrated how compassion and ambition could progress together while contributing to national development.

Looking forward, the CM said India has emerged more confident about its future, more ambitious in its goals and more determined in its pursuit of excellence.

He further said Andhra Pradesh remains fully committed to building Swarna (golden) Andhra and contributing to the realisation of the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Extending his greetings on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu congratulated Modi on the landmark achievement and wished him continued success in leading the nation.

Modi has completed 4,399 days as the Prime Minister of India on June 10, surpassing the record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the NDA government’s 4,399-day tenure under PM Modi has been defined by selfless service to the nation and transformative governance.

“Twelve years ago, Bharat (India) chose decisive leadership. Today, Bharat stands stronger, safer, more prosperous and more confident than ever before under PM Modi’s leadership,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

"मातृभूमेः मानार्थम्। कर्मभूमेः कल्याणार्थम्। राष्ट्राय समर्पितम् जीवनम्॥"



This spirit has defined the leadership journey of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi Ji and the NDA Government over the last 4,399 days of selfless service to the Nation.



Twelve years ago, Bharat… pic.twitter.com/G7YZvBAb7M — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 10, 2026

He said the Centre had strengthened national security, modernised the armed forces, elevated India’s position as a leading global economy and enhanced its international standing through initiatives such as the G20 Summit and engagement with the Global South.

Kalyan listed programmes such as Digital India, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile integration, UPI, Direct Benefit Transfers, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana and said they have expanded access to welfare and public services across the country.

Expressing gratitude to Modi for supporting Andhra Pradesh’s development, Kalyan said the state remains committed to partnering with the Centre in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 while working towards becoming a USD 2.4 trillion economy under the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

The Deputy CM emphasised that India’s diversity and linguistic heritage are among its greatest strengths and reaffirmed support for national unity, integrity and inclusive development while opposing divisive forces.