Andhra CM Jagan releases Rs 276 crore for YSR Vahana Mithra scheme

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released Rs. 275.93 crores towards the fifth tranche of YSR Vahana Mithra, benefiting 2, 75, 931 auto, taxi, maxi cab drivers, and MDU operators.

The amount of Rs 10,000 each would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Addressing a public meeting before releasing the amount through the click of a button here on Friday, the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to take fitness certificates for vehicles and pay insurance on time to ensure the safety of their passengers as the financial assistance is intended for that particular purpose.

The Government has so far spent Rs 1,301 crore under YSR Vahana Mithra providing financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each of the beneficiaries.

He said that the Government has so far spent a whopping Rs. 2, 35,000crore through transparent DBT schemes for the welfare of weaker sections while the previous TDP Government pursued “the policy of plunder, stash and devour and cheated all sections of society”.

Despite having the same budget, the previous TDP Government failed to implement these welfare schemes, he alleged.

CM Jagan said that in the upcoming elections, “the war will be between the ruling YSRCP which has fulfilled 99% of its election promises and the opposition that threw its election manifesto into the dustbin”.

The Government, which has brought in English medium schools and introduced the CBSC syllabus and which is striving to introduce the IB syllabus, is waging war with the opposition which has opposed English medium and modern education to the weaker sections, he said.

“I don’t have the support of media, foster son or gang of thieves. Plundering the State is not my policy. Don’t be tempted by the offers of shallow promises by the opposition.

Your vote for YSRCP will retain the pro-poor government,” Jagan said, adding that he has solely depended on God and people’s support.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to become his soldiers and bring YSRCP to power again if they believed they benefited from the welfare policies of the Government.

Responding to the appeals of Vijayawada West MLA V. Srinivas, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 7 crore for extending the flood retaining wall in Krishna River, Rs. 3.5 crore for constructing five masjids and sanctioned funds for Kapu and Relli community halls besides an SC burial ground.