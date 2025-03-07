Andhra CM Naidu urges women to embrace Artificial Intelligence

Earlier, Naidu stated that the hub would foster innovation and be guided by reputed business groups to facilitate technological and skill upgrades in emerging sectors.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th March 2025 11:56 pm IST
Temple economy is India's largest economic activity: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged women to embrace Artificial Intelligence, calling it the “technology of the future”.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Addressing a women’s entrepreneurship conference in Vijayawada, Naidu said women could explore the potential of AI-powered cooking at home.

“Imagine AI-powered cooking at home, where you can program your meals remotely while returning from the office, and your food is ready by the time you arrive. Such innovations can transform lives, especially for women who often shoulder household responsibilities,” he said.

MS Creative School

Encouraging women-led innovation and entrepreneurship, Naidu announced that any woman with a business idea would receive structured support through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub initiative.

Also Read
RS MP calls for Dr BR Ambedkar’s image on currency notes

Calling on women to embrace innovation and pursue their ambitions relentlessly, Naidu pledged that the government would stand firmly by them.

Further, he added that promising ideas would be tested and nurtured for success.

Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will bolster entrepreneurship and also commemorate the legacy of the former Tata Group chief, who passed away last year.

Earlier, Naidu stated that the hub would foster innovation and be guided by reputed business groups to facilitate technological and skill upgrades in emerging sectors.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th March 2025 11:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button