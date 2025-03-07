Andhra CM Naidu urges women to embrace Artificial Intelligence

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged women to embrace Artificial Intelligence, calling it the “technology of the future”.

Addressing a women’s entrepreneurship conference in Vijayawada, Naidu said women could explore the potential of AI-powered cooking at home.

“Imagine AI-powered cooking at home, where you can program your meals remotely while returning from the office, and your food is ready by the time you arrive. Such innovations can transform lives, especially for women who often shoulder household responsibilities,” he said.

Encouraging women-led innovation and entrepreneurship, Naidu announced that any woman with a business idea would receive structured support through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub initiative.

Calling on women to embrace innovation and pursue their ambitions relentlessly, Naidu pledged that the government would stand firmly by them.

Further, he added that promising ideas would be tested and nurtured for success.

Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will bolster entrepreneurship and also commemorate the legacy of the former Tata Group chief, who passed away last year.

Earlier, Naidu stated that the hub would foster innovation and be guided by reputed business groups to facilitate technological and skill upgrades in emerging sectors.