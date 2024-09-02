Andhra CM Naidu uses drones to deliver food in flood-affected Vijayawada

Amaravathi: In an innovative relief effort, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has used drone technology to distribute food to flood victims in Ajith Singh Nagar locality of Vijayawada on Monday.

The drone in Vijayawada took less than a minute to reach atop an apartment to deliver food to victims waiting on the terrace during a test of the drone that was done successfully under his supervision.

There were several low-lying areas in Vijayawada which were still inundated with flood water, making it difficult for volunteers and relief teams to reach every household. Hence, the drone with payloads of food was used by Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) uploaded the video on X.

Chandrababu Naidu spent Sunday night to rescue and relief efforts in Vijayawada, Krishna district, after severe flooding caused by the heavy rains, overflowing of Budameru stream, and floods in the Krishna River.

Naidu, who reportedly gave his sleep a miss, made a whirlwind tour of the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada, ensuring that relief reached those in need.

From 2 pm on Sunday, Naidu toured the worst-hit areas including Ajith Singh Nagar, Krishna Lanka, Ibrahimpatnam, Ferry, Jupudi, and Moolapadu. His efforts continued late into the night, with inspections and coordinating the relief efforts until 4 am on Monday.

In Jupudi and Moolapadu, where the floodwaters entered the homes, Naidu personally met with affected residents, while he walled on the flooded streets at midnight to understand the people’s needs.

During his visits, Naidu appealed for calm and courage in the face of the disaster. He reassured the victims, stating, “I will stand by you,” while emphasising the importance of following the government’s prescribed precautions.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Forgoes Sleep to Spearhead Rescue and Relief Operations Amid Vijayawada Floods



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spent Sunday night tirelessly leading rescue and relief efforts in Vijayawada, Krishna district, after severe flooding caused by… pic.twitter.com/kDZLmKVYGj — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) September 2, 2024

Naidu also advised the residents to use the toll-free number provided by the government to access information and support, stressing that no one needed to feel helpless or impatient.