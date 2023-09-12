Andhra CM returns from 10-day London tour

Jagan and his wife Bharati had left for London on September 2.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:56 pm IST
Screen Grab

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his London tour with family members.

Peoples Career

He was received at the Gannavaram Airport by Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers J. Ramesh, K. Nageswara Rao, P. Vishwaroop, Chief Secretary Dr. K. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy MPs, MLCs, MLAs among others.

Jagan and his wife Bharati had left for London on September 2.

MS Education Academy

They had gone to London to meet their daughters who study there.

Also Read
TDP’s Andhra bandh continues amid tension, arrests

It was during Jagan’s London visit that former CM Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development scam.

The timing of the London trip by CM Jagan is doing rounds in political circles of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Jagan arrived on Monday late in the night. The supporters of Telugu Desam Supremo Chandra Babu Naidu had made direct allegations at CM Jagan for targeting their leader.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th September 2023 12:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button