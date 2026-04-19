Andhra CM to begin two-day TN poll campaign with public meetings, roadshows

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu from Monday, April 20, as part of the NDA’s intensified outreach ahead of the state elections.

The visit aims to energise cadre, strengthen voter connect and reinforce the alliance’s development-driven narrative across key regions in the state.

“Naidu will begin a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu from Monday as NDA steps up its outreach ahead of the state elections,” said a source from the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday.

The NDA will focus on governance, economic growth and inclusive development while strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu.

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On the first day, the Chief Minister will begin his tour in Coimbatore where he will address a major public meeting in the afternoon before travelling to Hosur and proceeding to Thalli for a public rally.

In the evening, he will reach Chennai and participate in a roadshow in Avadi, engaging directly with people and NDA supporters.

On the second day, Naidu will travel to Madurai and proceed to Sattur where he will interact with community leaders and take part in a key campaign event later in the afternoon.

The tour will conclude with his return journey in the evening following the two-day outreach programme.

Highlighting the campaign’s significance, Naidu is expected to articulate the NDA’s vision for Tamil Nadu within India’s broader growth trajectory, focusing on governance and development.