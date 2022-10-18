Andhra cop pumps life back into protesting farmer, video goes viral

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th October 2022 1:07 pm IST
Andhra cop pumps life back into protesting farmer, video goes viral
The police inspector conducting CPR on the farmer. Source: Screenshot from Twitter video.

Hyderabad: The video of a police officer from Andhra Pradesh pumping life back into a farmer who was part of the Amaravati Maha Padayatra, is winning hearts as the video went viral.

After witnessing the farmer suffering a heart attack during the rally, the police inspector performed CPR which saved his life.

The farmers’ Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding that Amaravati remain the state capital has completed its 37th day and has arrived at Rajahmundry. The Padayatra began in the morning at Paper Mill and concludes in the evening at Morampudi. Amaravati farmers will trek a total of 8 kilometres on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the YSRCP arranged a massive public assembly at Azad Chowk, the farmers’ Maha Padayatra site. Rajahmundry YSRCP leaders organised a large public assembly in favour of development decentralisation.

