Andhra drunk man takes a 15 km joy ride on bus’s spare tire, rescued

A heavily intoxicated man in Andhra Pradesh turned a state transport bus into his personal bunk bed, by sleeping on the spare tire next to the rear wheels.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APRTC) bus was traveling from Kothacheruvu to Hindupur when the drunk man climbed onto the spare tire and settled up beneath the moving vehicle. Unaware, the bus driver travelled for nearly 15 kilometers before being notified by motorists.

When the bus driver stopped to investigate, the tipsy man lay, blissfully sprawled out on the spare tire.

A shocked but relieved driver helped the drunk man out from his resting spot. No word yet on whether he remembered his adventure, but one thing’s for sure—this might just be the most extreme version of “sleeping it off” ever recorded!