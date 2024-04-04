Andhra: Election Commission slaps MCC notice on TDP chief Naidu

The notice was served after a complaint was registered by YSRCP's general secretary Lella Api Reddy and one more alleging Naidu had used defamatory remarks and personal attacks in his speech.

Updated: 4th April 2024 9:25 pm IST
TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, received a notice from the Election Commission of India on Thursday, April 4, asking him to explain a speech made against YSRCP on March 31.

The notice was served after a complaint was registered by YSRCP’s general secretary Lella Api Reddy and one more alleging Naidu, during his campaign rallies held in Yemmiganur, Markapuram, and Bapatla constituencies reportedly used derogatory language, referring to incumbent CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘monster’, ‘animal’, ‘thief’ and various other insulting and offensive terms.

The notice was served after the Election Commission reviewed the speeches and directed Naidu to explain his stand within 48 hours.

The Model Code of Conduct came into existence on March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the 17th Lok Sabha Election dates. Touted to be the world’s largest election, it will be held in seven phases, over two months starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Counting and result declaration will be held on June 4

